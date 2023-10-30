Telangana: BRS Medak MP stabbed during election campaign

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak MP and Dubbak Assembly candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach in Surampalli village, Siddipet district on Monday, October 30.

A video of the injured MP’s supporters helping him get inside the car is doing rounds on social media platforms. Reddy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Gajwel.

According to the latest reports, the assailant has been identified as Raju who works as a reporter in a prominent Telugu news channel. On the pretext of shaking hands with the leader, Raju stabbed Reddy in the stomach.

Raju is currently in police custody.

The leader was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections which are scheduled for November 30.

Upon knowing the news, state health minister T Harish Rao contacted the injured MP and enquired about his health. Rao assured Reddy would be shifted to Hyderabad if needed.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge)