Telangana: BRS members booked for allegedly attacking BJP leader’s house

Hyderabad: A case has been filed on six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party members by Tandur Police, in Vikarabad district for allegedly attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murali Krishna Goud’s house on Monday.

According to the police, BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy’s followers attacked the BJP leader’s house at 10 PM on Monday.

Tandur Sub Inspector has said that Murali Krishna’s brother was injured in the incident. The police have said that they will take action against anyone making inciting comments regarding the incident.

In another incident that took place on Monday, Thota Pawan, a Congress youth leader, was severely injured in a supposed attack by BRS party members. Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy visited the Congress leader in the hospital and enquired after his health.

Revath alleged that the Congress youth leader Thota Pawan was brutally attacked by BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar’s goons and lodged a complaint against the attack.