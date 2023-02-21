Telangana Youth Congress leader attacked; Revanth blames BRS’ ‘Ganja goons’

Revanth visited the Congress leader in the hospital and examined the injuries suffered by him in the attack. “Congress party vows to stand by Pawan and his family,” he said.

Revanth Reddy visits Thota Pawan in the hospital (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A Telangana Youth Congres leader was attacked and left bloodied allegedly by members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Following the incident, the TYC leader, Thota Pawan was admitted to a hospital in the district but was shifted to Hyderabad for better care.

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Warangal police commissioner, A V Ranganath against the attack on Pawan.

Revath alleged that the Congress youth leader Thota Pawan was brutally attacked by BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar’s goons. He alleged that the goons were Ganja addicts.

On Tuesday, the police detained the Congress party activists who were trying to stage a protest in front of the Telangana State Police Headquarters, Lakdikapul, against the attack on Thota Pawan by the BRS party members.

Congress activists being detained by police in front of police Headquarters

While speaking to the media, Revanth alleged that the BRS leaders are trying to organize Ganja addicts into gangs and use them to attack opposition leaders to win the upcoming elections.

He said that the police must investigate the people who attacked Thota Pawan for drugs including Ganja.

Revanth visited the Congress leader in the hospital and examined the injuries suffered by him in the attack. “Congress party vows to stand by Pawan and his family,” he said in a tweet.

