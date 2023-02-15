Will construct 100 Ram Temples if we win Telangana elections: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy who is touring the state as part of Congress’ “Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra” announced that if the Congress wins the assembly elections due later this year, the Congress government would take up construction of 100 Rama temples in various assembly constituencies.

He stated that each temple’s construction will be Rs 10 crore.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Ambedkar centre in the Bhadrachalam assembly constituency, Reddy criticised CM KCR for not presenting ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ on behalf of the government on Sri Ram Navami day. He recalled that Bhadradri, which had historically enjoyed the patronage of all previous governments and rulers including the Nizams had been utterly neglected after the TRS (now BRS) government assumed power in the state. He said, KCR not only defrauded the people but also Lord Rama.

Revanth criticised the BJP, and BRS governments for the merger of 7 mandals in Andhra Pradesh, and promised that if Congress forms the government it would take steps to get back the 5 gram panchayats in Telangana by initiating talks with the neighbouring state.

Revanth criticised the Telangana government’s recent decision to divide Bhadrachalam town into three separate panchayats and recalled that the promised Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple town as well as the Rs 1,000 crore for flood relief measures remains unfulfilled.

He also criticised the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre for the price rise, unemployment and increasing atmosphere of hate in the country.

Revanth announced if Congress is voted to power, Rs 5 lakhs will be provided under the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor, implementation of farmers’ loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakhs, and implementation of Rs 15,000 per acre assistance to farmers including tenant farmers will be granted. He also said that there would be an increase in Arogyasri health scheme amount up to Rs 5 lakhs from the existing Rs 2 lakhs and that LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each would also be given.