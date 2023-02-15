BRS-Congress will join hands after Telangana elections: Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay alleged on Wednesday that Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will join hands after the Telangana assembly elections.

Reacting to the recent comments by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Bandi Sanjay said that both the parties are criticising each other to mislead people.

“Both the parties will join hands after the polls and we all knew this from the beginning, Komatireddy’s comments have proved the same,” said Sanjay.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy received backlash from his party members on Tuesday for saying that Congress and BRS will have to join hands to form the government.

“No party is going to cross the 50 seat mark in the next Assembly election in Telangana,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress MP’s comments Bandi Sanjay also said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared in Warangal that they will not join with BRS, but Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said otherwise. Why is the Congress leadership quiet? Why wasn’t there any disciplinary action on him?”

“Congress is not even in the field, that is the reason they are conducting a ‘Paada Yatra’. Their own party members know very well that the party will not win the elections. This is why they have revealed that Congress and BJP will join hands during the next assembly elections,” alleged the BJP state president.

Bandi Sanjay said that the public will elect BJP into power as electing Congress and BRS is one and the same.

“All the Congress candidates that win the elections will jump to BRS. Even the public is confused; if they cast their vote for a Congress MP, he will win the election and jump to the BRS bandwagon,” he added.