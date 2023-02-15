Telangana: TSWREIS set to launch 3 day ‘BioMe’23 summit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TS/TTWREIS) are set to launch a three-day summit of lectures, discussions, and workshops as part of the International Conference ‘BioMe’23 on Advances in Biology and Medicine’ beginning on 21 to 23 February.

BioMe’23 aims to bring together veterans and freshers for sharing and gaining knowledge in the tranquil atmosphere of Kanha Shanthivanam located at a serene location outside the city.

Special features of the conference include heartfulness medication and wellness practices with Yoga besides the Oral and Poster presentations from across India along with the career guidance session conducted by the Vigyanshaala. Eminent scientists and researchers across the globe are expected to participate in the event.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Amit Tiwari, Head, of Cancer and Systems Therapeutics, University of Toledo. Plenary lectures will be delivered by Dr. Scott Hall, Director, The B.S.P.S. Pharmacology/Toxicology Program, University of Toledo, and Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.

Registrations are now open ‘on the website’, a press release stated.