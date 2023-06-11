Telangana: BRS MLA Patnam Narender booked for fraud, extortion

Hyderabad: BRS Kodangal MLA, Patnam Narender Reddy, allegedly involved in fraudulent land dealings has been booked with two others by the Banjara Hills police.

The police initiated the legal proceedings based on a court order.

The MLA allegedly forced the victim to buy the land and made false promises that caused him financial loss. The complainant is concerned over his life because the accused parties have reportedly demanded immediate payment of Rs 2.5 crore.

The other two accused, Y Sriram Reddy and Rakesh Reddy and Patnam Narender Reddy, scammed the victim, Sama Indrapal Reddy into purchasing the land under false promises.

After the complaint was officially lodged, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate directed the police to initiate legal proceedings under sections 342 (wrongful confinement of a person), 384 (extortion), 323 (deliberately causing harm or hurting anyone), 506 read with 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Indrapal Reddy in his complaint letter said, “They sent threatening messages and even visited his residence on June 22, 2022, when he was absent, intimidating his wife and demanding his presence at the MLA’s residence.”

A case has been registered under crime number 544/2023. The case is handed over to Sub-Inspector S Naveen Reddy and the probe is underway.