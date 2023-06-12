Telangana: BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy escapes unhurt in car crash

Police said that the MLC was on his way to Huzurabad to take part in a 2K run organized as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th June 2023 6:43 pm IST
BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy (left), his car (right) (Photos: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy escaped a road accident unhurt after his car hit a tree in Karimnagar on Monday.

The accident occurred when the MLC’s Fortuner lost control and hit a tree in an attempt to avoid hitting a motorbike.

When he reached Thadikal, the driver swerved suddenly and in the process lost control of the steering, leading to a crash. The airbags in the car saved the MLC and others.

Kaushik Reddy then continued to Huzurabad in another vehicle while the biker reportedly suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

