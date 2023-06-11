Telangana: 19-yr-old woman found brutally murdered in Vikarabad district

Press Trust of India | Published: 11th June 2023 9:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and her body with brutal injuries was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

A police official based on preliminary investigation said there were cruel injuries on the woman’s eyes besides injuries on throat, hands and legs inflicted by a blade.

The woman, working in a hospital had left her house late on Saturday night without informing her family members. Her father searched for her and he could not find her.

Meanwhile, some villagers found the woman’s body in the water tank today and informed the police, who fished out the body and sent it for postmortem.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, the police official said.

