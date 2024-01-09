Telangana: BRS not fully rejected, Congress losing faith, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said that the ruling Congress has “lost public confidence in a very short span by failing to keep up the promises” the party made during the run-up to the recently held Assembly elections.

During a Khammam district preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, January 9, he expressed discontent with the actions of the Congress government and emphasized the need for the BRS cadre to “expose the failures” of the Congress at all levels.

He reiterated that the BRS would fight for the people of Telangana and would continue to put pressure on the Congress government to implement its promises.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Congress party won all five Assembly seats in Khammam district, dealing a severe blow to the ruling BRS party.

KTR remarked that despite the loss of power, BRS did not face “complete rejection” in the elections, winning 39 MLA seats and narrowly losing in 11 constituencies.

He attributed the loss of a few more seats to other issues and called for a comprehensive discussion and thorough review of the reasons behind public dissatisfaction to chart the party’s future course.

Dipping into history, KTR said that the Congress party lost public confidence swiftly after the 1989 Assembly elections shortly after its victory over NT Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leading to a heavy defeat in subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasized the need for BRS members to “learn from history and understand the consequences of failing to meet public expectations.”