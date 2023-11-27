Telangana: BRS writes to ECI to allow disbursement of Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, until the end of the elections.

The Election Commission on Monday, November 27, withdrew the permission after Telangana health and education minister T Harish Rao allegedly violated the provisions of the model code of Conduct by making a public announcement about it.

The BRS in its letter stated that the Rabi season had advanced in Telangana and hence it was essential for farmers to be given the funds.

The BRS also stated that Harish Rao had not violated the code but rather “merely thanked” the ECI for allowing the disbursement of the scheme amount to the farmers in Telangana.

“This statement of Sri. T. Harish Rao is an inadvertent statement and nothing but an expression of gratitude for the Election Commission’s decision,” the BRS said in its letter.

The BRS demanded that the permission be given again, stating that the Central Government’s PM Kisan Scheme, alike the Rythu Bandhu, is also being allowed. “The Central Government program of PM Kisan Scheme is also allowed to disburse the amount and that amount is already deposited into the farmers’ account, and there is no difference between both the schemes so far as assistance to the farmers is considered,” said the BRS.

BRS talked about Rythu Bandhu, violated poll code: ECI

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments.

He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.”