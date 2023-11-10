Telangana: BRS’s Lasya Nanditha files nomination from Secunderabad Cant

Hyderabad: G Lasya Nanditha, who is the BRS candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, filed nomination papers on Thursday, November 9.

Lasya is a debutant, striving to carry forward the mantle from her late father and former Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna.

Before filing nominations, Lasya Nanditha along with her followers participated in a rally in the cantonment area where she was accompanied by local leaders, friends and family members.

Speaking to the media, Lasya said that her priority will be to remain accessible to voters in her constituency. “I am sure the people of Cantonment are with BRS and we will with a big majority,” said the BRS candidate.

Lasya will be contesting against BJP candidate, retired DGP Krishna Prasad and Congress candidate Vennela, daughter of activist, folk singer, and late Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar.

Today, November 10 marks the final day for filing nominations. Telangana will go for polling on November 30, while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.