Telangana: BRS’s Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC Chairman

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy assumed the charge as the new TSRTC chairman on Sunday.

After assuming the post at the Bus Bhavan, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy said that the TSRTC is moving ahead under the able leadership of senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar.

Expressing gratitude for the state government’s trust in him, the new chairman said that he would contribute to the growth of the organization to the best of his ability.

He then went on to thank chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for entrusting him with this responsibility.

He resumed his duty in the presence of MD VC Sajjanar, and chief operating officer Dr V Ravinder among others.