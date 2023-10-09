Telangana: BRS’s Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC Chairman

After assuming charges at the Bus Bhavan, he thanked CM KCR for entrusting him with this responsibility. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:56 am IST
Telangana: BRS's Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC Chairman
Telangana: BRS's Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC Chairman

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy assumed the charge as the new TSRTC chairman on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

After assuming the post at the Bus Bhavan, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy said that the TSRTC is moving ahead under the able leadership of senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar.

Expressing gratitude for the state government’s trust in him, the new chairman said that he would contribute to the growth of the organization to the best of his ability.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana leader gets chairman’s post a day after joining BRS

He then went on to thank chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for entrusting him with this responsibility. 

He resumed his duty in the presence of MD VC Sajjanar, and chief operating officer Dr V Ravinder among others.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:56 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button