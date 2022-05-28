Telangana: BSF Jawan from Warangal shoots himself in Punjab

Hyderabad: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier from Marrilpalli village in the district’s Duggondi Mandal ‘died by shooting himself with his own service weapon at the soldiers’ camp in Punjab State’s Fazilka city, on Friday.

The soldier was identified as Kannenoina Ramulu Yadava 30-year-old, son of K Rajaiah alias Rajalu and Komuramma. Ramulu was a member of the BSF’s 52nd Battalion and lived in the cantonment with his wife and two kids.

In a military garrison, he shot himself with a service firearm. After hearing the gunshot sound, his colleagues ran to the scene after hearing the gunfire, but he was already dead. According to the Investigating Officer (IO) Milkh Raj, who was mentioned in local Hindi publications, the jawan had committed himself.

The IO stated that they were investigating the situation and that they could not reveal the cause at this time. The parents said that they had received a phone call from officials informing them of the tragic situation.

Further, they said that Ramulu, who had previously been stationed in Jammu, had been transferred to Punjab’s Fazilka around three months ago, and that he had taken his wife and children from the hamlet about a month ago.

“The body will arrive at Begumpet airport on Saturday night and be sent to the hamlet in the early hours of Sunday,” the bereaved parents said.

Several media reports claimed that Ramulu killed himself as a result of financial difficulties. Since losing their little piece of property owing to financial difficulties, his parents are scraping by as daily wage employees.