Telangana: BTech student jumps from college building, critical

Hyderabad: A BTech fourth-year student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a college building in Kodad of Suryapet district.

The student, identified as Myna, 21, is a student at KITS Women’s Engineering College in Kodad. She sustained severe injuries in the fall and was shifted to KIMS hospital in Hyderabad by the college management. Her condition is reported to be critical.

Some local reports claimed that the student was on a phone call at the time of the incident, though this detail could not be independently verified.

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The student is reportedly a native of Beeralu village in Tirumalaiyapalem mandal of Khammam district.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The reason behind the alleged suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.