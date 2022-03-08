Telangana budget has nothing for students, unemployed: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Commenting on the budget announced on Monday by Telangana Government, Revanth Reddy, president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee stated that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs.

The opposition parties are not happy with the state budget that was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. They termed to budget to be useless for the people of Telangana and a “publicity campaign tool” for the TRS party

He also said, suspension of MLA’s was a shameful act. In reaction to this the Congress party will stage protests across the state on Tuesday in response to the attitude of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, towards congress members, he said.

According to Revanth Reddy the Congress MLA’s, MP’s, MLC will also be meeting the Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday and lodge a complaint against the speaker, who is following the words of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislative Party leader said that the budget seemed to be very fictional as nothing was based on facts. He also said “For a government that promised innovative schemes in the budget, it had made insufficient allocations”.

Senior congress leader Shabbir Ali also express his displeasure against the budget and said that the congress party thinks that “Harish Rao doesn’t know ABC of economy, finance”. He also said that the finance minister displayed immaturity and lack of economic sense.

He also said “The budget speech did not address any of these two important elements revenue and expenditure in proper form. Instead, it was full of rhetoric, false claims and misleading statements. Now it has been proved that Harish Rao does not understand a bit of economy and finance,”

Commenting on the suspension of the BJP MLA’s, D.K Aruna, BJP national vice-president said we are unable to clarify doubts of BJP members on budget lapses and why the government forced their suspension from the house.