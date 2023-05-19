Telangana: Burglars run off with 6 tola gold, Rs 1.5 lakh in Adilabad

According to the police, the burglars broke the doors of the house, stole the gold ornaments and cash from Madhukar's house, this incident took place when family members were out to attend a function.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 19th May 2023 7:09 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Unidentified burglars ran off with Rs 1.50 lakh cash and six tolas of gold ornaments on Wednesday night from the house of Chatla Madhukar, when the family members were out to the Bazarhatnoor mandal centre.

According to the police, the burglars broke the doors of the house, stole the gold ornaments and cash from Madhukar’s house, this incident took place when family members were out to attend a function. The house owners found out about the burglary upon return home.

Following the incident, a case was registered and an investigation is on.

