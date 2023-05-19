Telangana: Modified bike silencers removed, crushed in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In a striking move, Karimnagar police arranged nearly 100 modified bike silencers on the road, followed by them getting crushed by a roller.

After the crushing drive, the district’s commissioner of police L Subbarayudu warned of action against mechanics who fit modified silencers to bikes after removing the original stock silencers.

#Karimnagar Police crush sound pollution bike silencers by road roller @KarimnagarCp warned action will take as per MVI Act against owners, automobile shops & Bike Mechanics. If re-installed them. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @sho_knrtrf_knr pic.twitter.com/l27YeusMhZ — Naveen Kumar Tallam (@naveen_TNIE) May 18, 2023

“Criminal cases against mechanics would be registered and the bikes on which they are fit would be seized,” added the CP.

Speaking after a counselling session that was held for motorists caught fitting modified silencers to their bikes and motorists caught drunk driving and mechanics on Thursday, Subbarayudu warned to register criminal cases against those caught drunk driving.

Asserting that road accident are mainly triggered by drunk drivers and speedy drivers, the CP said that accidents would not end until traffic rules are seriously followed.

Speaking on the additional seats fitted beside the driver’s seat in an auto rickshaw, the CP instructed the auto drivers to remove the extra seats from their autos immediately and warned them of action if they get caught in checking drives.