Telangana: Burglars try to steal ATM in Nizamabad

After failing in their attempt, they uprooted the entire machine to take it away.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th October 2023 10:55 am IST
Telangana: Burglars try to steal ATM in Nizamabad
Burglars try to steal ATM in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Burglars tried to steal an ATM machine in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, sources said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In the incident that occurred at Union Bank ATM in Anksapur village of Velpur mandal on Monday night, the miscreants first tried extracting cash by breaking the machine.

After failing in their attempt, they uprooted the entire machine to take it away.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 4 held for robbing Rs 7L from man in ATM

While they were shifting the machine to a tractor belonging to the gram panchayat, some locals saw them and raised an alarm, forcing the thieves to leave the machine and tractor and flee.

Police rushed to the scene to receive information about the attempted robbery.

A dog squad was pressed into service to gather clues.

This is the latest in a series of ATM thefts in the district. Burglars had tried to loot an ATM about 15 days ago at Pochampad. A similar attempt was made in Bheemgal mandal on Sunday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th October 2023 10:55 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button