Hyderabad: 4 held for robbing Rs 7L from man in ATM

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and the Domalguda Police on Friday nabbed four accused involved in stealing Rs 7 lakhs from a person at the Himayat Nagar Punjab National Bank ATM.
According to the police, during the robbery that occurred on July 3, the accused used pepper spray to rob the victim while he was depositing cash at the ATM.
All the four accused, Thansif Ali, Muhammed Sahad TV, Thanseeh Barikkal and Abdul Muhees TM, hail from Kerala.
The police seized cash of Rs.3.25 Lakhs from their possession, along with a car, a motorbike and other incriminating material used for the robbery.