Hyderabad: 4 held for robbing Rs 7L from man in ATM

The police seized cash of Rs.3.25 Lakhs from their possession, along with a car, a motorbike and other incriminating material used for the robbery.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 15th July 2023 7:15 pm IST
Four accused involved in stealing Rs 7 lakhs from a person at the Himayath Nagar Punjab National Bank ATM (Photo: Hyderabad Police)

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and the Domalguda Police on Friday nabbed four accused involved in stealing Rs 7 lakhs from a person at the Himayat Nagar Punjab National Bank ATM.

BookMyMBBS

According to the police, during the robbery that occurred on July 3, the accused used pepper spray to rob the victim while he was depositing cash at the ATM.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 3 of a family injured in clash over property, 2 cases filed

All the four accused, Thansif Ali, Muhammed Sahad TV, Thanseeh Barikkal and Abdul Muhees TM, hail from Kerala.

MS Education Academy

The police seized cash of Rs.3.25 Lakhs from their possession, along with a car, a motorbike and other incriminating material used for the robbery.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 15th July 2023 7:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button