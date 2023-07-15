Hyderabad: 4 held for robbing Rs 7L from man in ATM

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and the Domalguda Police on Friday nabbed four accused involved in stealing Rs 7 lakhs from a person at the Himayat Nagar Punjab National Bank ATM.

Pepper spray used to attack man who came to deposit Rs 7 lakh at #PNB #HimayathNagar #ATM on July 3; #RobbedInsideATM; 11 days later #HyderabadPolice arrested four from Kerala, recovered Rs 3.25 lakh, Swift Car, Pulsar Bike, Pepper Spray Bottle, other evidence @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/4BXMVvxJzJ — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 15, 2023

According to the police, during the robbery that occurred on July 3, the accused used pepper spray to rob the victim while he was depositing cash at the ATM.

All the four accused, Thansif Ali, Muhammed Sahad TV, Thanseeh Barikkal and Abdul Muhees TM, hail from Kerala.

The police seized cash of Rs.3.25 Lakhs from their possession, along with a car, a motorbike and other incriminating material used for the robbery.