Telangana: By-poll dates for Rajya Sabha council announced

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th May 2022 1:29 am IST
Telangana: Election commission announces by-poll dates for Rajya Sabha council

Hyderabad: The chief electoral officer, from the chief elections commission of India, Vikas Raj on Thursday announced by-poll dates for Rajya Sabha elections.

The by elections have been forced due to the resignation of Telangana Rashtra Samiti member of council Banda Prakash Mudiraj in December 2021. The notice from the CEO read “The Election Commission of lndia has communicated the following program for conduct of by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), 2022 to fill up a casual vacancy which arose due to resignation of Dr Banda Prakash. “

The notice from the CEO also consists of the election schedule for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. The notification will be issued on May 12, 2022. The last date to file nominations is May 19, candidates nay withdraw their nomination on or before May 23.

MS Education Academy

The poling is scheduled for May 30 between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and the results will be declared on June 1, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button