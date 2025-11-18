Telangana Cabinet clears Bill for welfare of Gig workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Monday approved the Telangana Gig Platform Workers Registration, Social Security and Welfare Bill.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy cleared the Bill.

Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that the bill will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session.

A Board will be formed with representatives of the Gig workers’ union, aggregators and the government

Mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators, a tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and government to monitor gig worker welfare and a welfare fund for gig workers to be administered by the tripartite board are among the key provisions of the proposed legislation.

He said the Bill was aimed at doing justice to Gig workers. He termed the Bill a beginning to address the problems faced by Gig workers.

The Bill is expected to protect and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced in April that the state government had prepared a draft bill for the welfare and security of gig and platform workers.

He also stated that this legislation should serve as a model for the entire country.

The Labour Department prepared the draft aimed at providing job security, insurance, and other rights to gig workers.

At a meeting on April 14, the Chief Minister had suggested several changes and additions to the draft. He stressed that the new law should prioritise the safety of workers while also fostering harmony and coordination between the companies and aggregators. He instructed officials to upload the draft bill online immediately and collect feedback from the public.

The government had planned to pass and implement the Bill on May 1, International Labour Day, but its finalisation was delayed.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 4 lakh gig workers are employed across the state in sectors such as food delivery, transport, and package delivery.

The Chief Minister recalled that the government had promised to enact legislation for the safety of gig and platform workers before the elections. He also noted that Telangana was the first state in the country to implement accidental insurance for gig workers.

He mentioned that on December 30, 2023, the government issued orders to provide Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance in the event of a gig or platform worker’s death.