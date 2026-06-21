Telangana Cabinet Panel raises concerns over VB-G RAM G Act

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the Telangana government to examine the implications of the VB-G RAM G Act, on Sunday, June 21, favoured adopting a cautious and critical approach towards the legislation.

The committee, chaired by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held its first meeting in Hyderabad and expressed serious concerns over several provisions of the Act, which members felt could adversely affect Telangana’s interests and weaken protections available to vulnerable rural communities, an official release said.

During the deliberations, the committee explored various options for formally conveying the state’s dissent over what it described as significant omissions and commissions in the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) framework that will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from July 1, it said.

Members observed that some provisions of the legislation could dilute the role of state governments in planning and implementing employment guarantee programmes while increasing financial liabilities on states.

The committee noted that Telangana’s rural poor could be placed at a disadvantage in accessing employment opportunities and livelihood support under the new framework.

The members also reviewed concerns raised by several non-BJP-ruled states and certain northeastern states regarding the additional fiscal burden that may arise from the implementation of the legislation.

The committee is expected to recommend a series of amendments aimed at safeguarding the interests of workers, self-help groups, rural households, small and marginal farmers, and other vulnerable sections. It is also likely to stress the need for states to retain adequate flexibility in designing and implementing programmes suited to local socio-economic conditions, the release said.

The Telangana government’s response is expected to emphasize the principles of cooperative federalism, greater fiscal support from the Centre, and stronger safeguards for rural livelihoods, it said.

The Cabinet sub committee preferred formally communicating state’s concerns and recommendations to the union government after finalising its report.

Speaking during the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly criticised the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme, describing it as “unfortunate and unnecessary”.

He reiterated the Telangana government’s demand that the Centre withdraw the VB-G RAM G Act and restore the MGNREGA framework.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy participated in the meeting virtually.