Telangana cabinet reshuffle on the cards, Congress holds key talks

Hyderabad: The Congress high command held discussions with Telangana leaders on Monday regarding the expansion of the state cabinet, formation of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), and appointments to nominated posts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi. Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan was also present. The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes.

According to sources, the high command has decided to fill the six vacant cabinet positions based on social justice principles. Telangana leaders were consulted on potential candidates, but the final approval will come from the central leadership before the oath-taking ceremony.

It was also decided to form the Pradesh Congress Committee soon and make key nominated appointments to address dissatisfaction among party members. The performance of ministers and government departments was reviewed, and changes in some ministers’ portfolios were also considered.

Speaking to the media, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that important decisions will be made soon, particularly regarding education, health, and integrated schools.

With the return of the Chief Minister and senior leaders from Delhi, speculation has increased within the party regarding cabinet expansion. The Deputy Chief Minister returned to Hyderabad on Monday night, while the Chief Minister is expected to return today.