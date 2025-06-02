Telangana cabinet to meet on June 5 to discuss employee issues, RYV

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet will meet on June 5 to discuss key matters, including employee-related issues and the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam programme.

The decision was made during a review meeting held by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with ministers at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Sunday.

The meeting focused on updates from ministers regarding recent activities, including preparations for State Formation Day celebrations, progress in allotting Indiramma houses, organizing revenue conferences, planning for monsoon crop cultivation, and reviewing the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam programme.

On May 29 and 30, ministers toured various districts and held meetings with officials. They submitted detailed reports covering arrangements for Formation Day (June 2), final lists of beneficiaries for Indiramma houses, and plans for revenue conferences.

Ministers informed the Chief Minister that the number of applications for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam was much higher than expected. They also reported complaints about ineligible applicants receiving benefits.

The Chief Minister said that the final list of eligible beneficiaries would be released only after a careful review of all applications. He made it clear that no ineligible person should be allowed to benefit from the scheme.

The issue will be discussed in detail during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will also review a report on employee-related matters submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He has already briefed the Chief Minister on the committee’s findings.

In the meeting, the ministers appreciated Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for taking strong and effective steps in managing grain procurement.