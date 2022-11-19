‘Telangana can endure 3 yrs of drought’, says VC of planning board

Hyderabad: Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar stated that even if the state experienced a continuous drought for three years in a row, there would still be plenty of water available for irrigation.

With the 44,000 tanks and ponds under Mission Kakatiya being repaired, every single drop of water is soaking into the ground. By finishing the irrigation projects in Kaleshwaram and Palamuru, Godavari and Krishna water have also been protected.

He stated that since 630 TMC of water is present in projects, tanks, and other water bodies, there was no reason to be concerned about a water shortage.