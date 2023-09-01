Telangana: Cash, beer for attending BRS MLA’s yatra, Revanth Reddy shares video

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy shared a video clip in which people were offered cash to attend the padayatra of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy took to Twitter on Thursday to say that the clip was an indication of the impending defeat of the BRS.

The clip shows a drumbeater making an announcement where he asks the villagers in Nagarkurnool to come to the village temple at 3 pm as the local MLA was scheduled to come there as part of his ‘Padella Prasthanam’ padayatra.

Also Read Telangana: Elderly woman walks 8 km barefoot to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The drumbeater shouts that women carrying ‘Bonams’ (Meal offering to Goddess) will be given Rs 300 each, and those who make and carry the Bathukamma will be paid Rs 200.

He then calls out to youngsters saying that they will be given a ‘beer’ if they dance on the occasion.

“Lifting a Bonam is a matter of self-respect and it’s an example of our culture. Setting a monetary value to such a service shows the arrogance of BRS leaders. This is nothing but the destruction of Telangana’s culture,” Revanth tweeted.