Telangana: Cash, beer for attending BRS MLA’s yatra, Revanth Reddy shares video

Revanth Reddy took to Twitter on Thursday to say that the clip was an indication of the impending defeat of the BRS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st September 2023 12:38 pm IST
Revanth Reddy shares video of cash being offered to attend BRS MLA’s yatra
TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy shared a video clip in which people were offered cash to attend the padayatra of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy took to Twitter on Thursday to say that the clip was an indication of the impending defeat of the BRS.

The clip shows a drumbeater making an announcement where he asks the villagers in Nagarkurnool to come to the village temple at 3 pm as the local MLA was scheduled to come there as part of his ‘Padella Prasthanam’ padayatra.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Elderly woman walks 8 km barefoot to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The drumbeater shouts that women carrying ‘Bonams’ (Meal offering to Goddess) will be given Rs 300 each, and those who make and carry the Bathukamma will be paid Rs 200.

He then calls out to youngsters saying that they will be given a ‘beer’ if they dance on the occasion.

“Lifting a Bonam is a matter of self-respect and it’s an example of our culture. Setting a monetary value to such a service shows the arrogance of BRS leaders. This is nothing but the destruction of Telangana’s culture,” Revanth tweeted.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st September 2023 12:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button