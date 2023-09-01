Telangana: Elderly woman walks 8 km barefoot to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: In a heart-touching scene, an octogenarian woman walked barefoot for approximately 8 km to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her younger brother.

Due to the lack of public transport in the village, Bagyamma walked barefoot on an unpaved road from Kothapalli village of Jagtial district to Kondayappalli in Karimnagar district to tie a Rakhi to her brother.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, a youth approached Bagyamma as she paced and asked her where she was going alone.

Bagyamma then answered saying she had been walking all the way to Kondayappalli for the past few years to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother and his children.

Intrigued by her determination, he recorded a video of her and shared it on various social media platforms.

The video soon went viral as it signified the strength of a relationship and love the sister had for her brother.