Telangana: Woman ties rakhi on dead brother’s wrist in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations across the state, a woman tied rakhi on the wrist of the dead body of her brother in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Choudhary Kanakayya belonged to Peddapally and died of a sudden heart attack amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Heartbreaking footage of the scene surfaced on Twitter where his sister Gouramma Puttedu is seen tying a rakhi to the wrist of Kanukayya’s body.

As Gouramma uncontrollably sheds tears, her relatives are seen consoling her while she ties the rakhi.