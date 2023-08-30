Telangana: Woman ties rakhi on dead brother’s wrist in Peddapalli

Kanakayya died on the day of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies sibling bond.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th August 2023 5:26 pm IST
Telangana: Women ties 'rakhi' on dead brother's wrist on Raksha Bandhan
Women ties 'rakhi' on dead brother's wrist (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: Amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations across the state, a woman tied rakhi on the wrist of the dead body of her brother in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Choudhary Kanakayya belonged to Peddapally and died of a sudden heart attack amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Heartbreaking footage of the scene surfaced on Twitter where his sister Gouramma Puttedu is seen tying a rakhi to the wrist of Kanukayya’s body.

As Gouramma uncontrollably sheds tears, her relatives are seen consoling her while she ties the rakhi.

