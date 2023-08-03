Telangana: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen likely to join BJP

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that casino organiser Chikkoti Praveen, who has been in the news after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against him for money laundering, may join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

In recent pictures going viral on social media, Praveen is seen greeting several national leaders of the saffron party, including Bandi Sanjay, who was recently elevated to the post of national general secretary.

Praveen was also booked by the Gajwel police last month for taking out a rally in violation of prohibitory orders when there was communal tension in the area. He took out a rally to pay tribute to Maratha ruler Shivaji after a man had allegedly defiled his statue.

Praveen was caught in Thailand during a raid on a casino along with several others. He was later deported to India. Praveen later clarified that he had just gone to the hotel on an invitation, and he was not aware of the gambling there.

Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad booked him during Bonalu for employing security guards illegally and providing them weapons. Shortly, he obtained bail from the court in the case.

In his recent address to the media at Lal Darwaza Bonalu, when police took his security guards into custody, he had maintained that he was being targeted for ‘supporting Hindutva’ and ‘raising voice for Hindus’.

Bhartiya Janata Party sources in Telangana said they were surprised by the sudden visit of Praveen to Delhi and his meeting with national party leaders. “At this stage, we cannot say if is joining the party or not. It could also be a casual visit,” said a BJP state party leader.

Another leader said that there are indications that Praveen might join the party before the Telangana State elections. For long, leaders of various political parties have been visiting Praveen’s house in Saidabad.