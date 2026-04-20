Telangana: Cattle injured in bomb blast in Mancherial

Hyderabad: At least three buffaloes were injured in a bomb blast in Telangana’s Mancherial on Saturday, April 18.

The incident occurred on the banks of the Godavari in Badampally, Jannaram mandal. Upon noticing the injury marks on the cattle, the owners filed a complaint with the Jannaram Police.

A video shared on social media showed one of the buffalo with a serious injury to its mouth.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jannaram Police said, “The incident occurred on Saturday, and three buffaloes were injured. A case was registered against unknown people for maiming the animal under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaa Sanahita (BNS).”

At least three buffaloes were injured in a bomb blast in Telangana's Mancherial on Saturday, April 18.



The incident occurred on the banks of the Godavari in Badampally, Jannaram mandal. Upon noticing the injury marks on the cattle, the owners filed a complaint with the Jannaram… pic.twitter.com/NGm5Wk2TGN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 20, 2026

No arrest has been made yet. According to the police, country-made bombs used to scare away wild boars were used in the attack on the cattle.