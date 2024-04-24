Telangana: Caught for bribery, TSSPDL officer booked in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against an assistant engineer (operations) of TSSPDCL Medchal-Malkajgiri and launched searches.

The officer, Sanku Anil Kumar, working as assistant engineer in Keesara section (presently under suspension), had allegedly acquired assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service. He was caught by the ACB in February 2023 for accepting bribes from an electrical contractor.

During the searches conducted at Anil Kumar’s house and two other places belonging to him and his relatives, property documents pertaining to six house plots, 4.5 acres of agricultural land, net cash Rs. 34.11 lakh and other gold ornaments were found.

The searches revealed the accused officer acquired movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 1.76 crore. The market value of the properties is even much higher, ACB officials stated.