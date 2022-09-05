Telangana: CBI books SBI cashier for swindling Rs 5.2 crores

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday booked a cashier employed at SBI, Narsapur in Medak district for allegedly swindling Rs 5.2 crore from ATMs.

The accused identified as A Nagendra stole gold ornaments and cash from lockers as well. The investigative agency booked a case against him under sections 420 (cheating) and 120(b) for criminal conspiracy against the cashier and his associates.

The accused swiped Rs 2.3 crore cash, gold worth Rs 70 lakh and Rs 2.2 crore cash from three ATMs and caused a loss of Rs 5.2 crore to the bank. The incident came to light on June 21 when Nagendra informed assistant general manager P Satya that he would work for half day, due to a demise in the family.

However, even at 4:00 pm, the accused did not show up to work. Upon visiting his residence, the staff found that he wasn’t there. Upon checking a bank locker, the manager found Rs 2.32 crore were missing.

The authorities checked the CCTV footage and saw that Nagendra operated the strong room by himself, which is against the rules. No arrest has been made in the case yet.