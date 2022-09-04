Telangana: BJP condemns TRS for ‘shaming’ Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson on Sunday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media team for their “misogynistic” Twitter post on union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

NV Subash, the spokesperson for Telangana BJP, said, “The video of Nirmala Sitharaman posted by Y Satish Reddy, social media convenor of TRS and chairman of TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation showcases the way any woman in the world uses a lip balm. It is saddening to see the way in which the video was portrayed that showcases the misogyny of TRS against a woman who just happens to be from another political party.”

TRS social media convenor Y Satish Reddy had, on Sunday, posted a video of the finance minister discreetly applying lip balm at a press conference, and had captioned the post “Nirmala ji, Do we have #GST on lip balm/ lipstick?”

NV Subhash claimed that the BJP would never stoop down this low.

The spokesperson also said that Y Satish Reddy is a person with a “rudimentary thought process against society and women.”

“If this is what KCR and family are teaching to their party personnel to shame a woman for being herself, the party is heading towards doomsday very soon,” he added.

The BJP official also demanded an unconditional apology from Satish Reddy.