Telangana: Mahmood Ali expresses concern on delay in resolving bifurcation issues

Hyderabad: “Telangana is concerned about the inordinate delay in addressing issues related to the state’s reorganisation,” said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday.

Participating in a Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kerala presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he stated that despite numerous constraints, Telangana has emerged as one of the fastest growing States in the country in a short period of time, with its contribution to national GDP increasing from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.9 per cent in 2021-22.

He said that Telangana has been a leader in establishing first-of-their-kind developmental and welfare programmes since the state’s inception. “Several efforts were launched in agriculture, irrigation, industry, and power,” he added.

The introduction of the investor-friendly Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS), as well as the provision of 24X7 uninterrupted quality power supply and Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme for farmers, were among the initiatives implemented in the state.

Telangana’s economy, according to Ali, has become resilient and sustainable. This is obvious from the fact that, despite the negative impact of Covid, Telangana’s GSDP increased by 1.21 percent in 2020-21 at current pricing.

Because Telangana agreed to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) must resolve all issues within the framework established by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA). “Because the MHA has been guiding both states on several vital topics, we expect the process would be expedited in both states’ interests,” he said.