Telangana celebrates 8 years of statehood; future of TRS as ruling party is shaky

Hyderabad: India’s youngest State Telangana turns eight years old and so is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao eight years in office.

Like Telugu Ugadi pachadi, this eight years has been bit sweet and sour for the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) Government.

After a bitter struggle for ages, especially 1969 and 2001 onwards, Telangana State was formed with a slew of hopes, promises, dreams and aspirations to fulfill.

Chief Minister and ruling TRS president Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, the man behind the creation of Telangana State with the support of Congress and BJP at the Centre, is ruling the State with an iron hand.

KCR, the first CM of Telangana State, is now eyeing national politics and towards this he has released spate of ads in national newspapers, met several Chief Ministers and national leaders to form a non-Congress and non-BJP Third Front. There is a talk he may hand over the gaddi to son K T Rama Rao to focus on national politics.

Will he succeed is a million dollar question.

Like any other Chief Minister, KCR’s tenure is marked with hits and misses.

KCR, who launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with a handful of people on May 17, 2001 after he was denied a cabinet berth and had to be content with Deputy Speaker in TDP government, focused on achieving Telangana State by mobilising all pro Telangana forces, parties and intellectuals including Prof. Jayashanker.

After facing all odds and convincing the ruling Congress Government at the Centre and opposition BJP, he could achieve Telangana State.

On the good side, KCR ensured there is no power shedding, new IT companies and industries put on fast track, improved road network, connectivity, flyovers etc. and provided a trouble free stable government till date. Barring some minor incidents, there has been no major communal or otherwise violent incidents in the State. Of course, he has a friendly ally in MIM.

Welfare and development works are needed for any government, but the ongoing financial crunch is pushing the government to wall!

Financial crunch

Eight years down the line, Telangana atma govravam (self respect) might have been restored, but some of the many promises he made during the Telangana movement which claimed lives of nearly 1200 youth, are yet to be fulfilled including free education from KG to PG and Bangaru Telangana” with jobs to all youth. Barring 400 and odd youth who died for Telangana, many are yet to get State benefits.

Like Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK etc., KCR’s TRS too got the family rule tag with son and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, nephew Health Minister T Harish Rao, daughter and MLC, K Kavita being the focal power centres since the formation of the State.

Added to it, KCR got the tag line of being “farm house” Chief Minister due to his frequent stay and operations from his Erravalli farm house in Siddipet district, Pragathi Bhavan residence instead of Secretariat.

He demolished the Secretariat, citing not so good working space/vaastu dosha, and constructing a new one, which will be ready in a year’s time.

Since he took over the reins of the State, KCR has stranglehold over the party and government, with kith and kin in major decision making positions. All leaders in TRS have to meet the foursome and ensure their blessings for posts and smooth ride in the party.

In the process, many movement leaders have been sidelined or have quit TRS including Prof Kodandaram, founder of Telangana Jana Samithi and Chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, which he formed and headed with the goal of achieving separate statehood for Telangana. TJAC was formed since other political parties were reluctant to be led by KCR.

Taking a leaf from Telugu Desam, Congress etc. and his own novel ideas, KCR announced a slew of welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu, Dalith Bandhu (Rs 10 lakh for each Dalit family) and other largesse and freebies to the people. In the process he landed the government in soup.

His over Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects to provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to parched areas, Mission Bhagiratha house hold drinking water scheme and other projects have led to cash crunch. The projects are hit by corruption charges from the Opposition.

Kaleshwaram project, which was initially projected to cost Rs 30,000 crore, was revised including the plan and remodelled, draining the exchequer and forcing to government to look for new loans.

The cash crunch has shown its impact on various sectors especially delayed payment of salaries to government employees, non-release of funds to local bodies and bills to contractors!

It is learnt government sought permission from Centre to raise Rs 15,000 crore in the first quarter of the new fiscal 2022-23 (April-June) by auctioning bonds but the former refused citing huge off-budget borrowings of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Finance department is facing deficit of Rs 11,000 crore with the Centre halting auction of bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore in April and Rs 8,000 crore in May. Salaries to the government employees are delayed by over a week and 10 days, according to employees.

Adding to his woes is the ruling BJP at the Centre focussing on Telangana and drawing up a road map to win next poll. BJP’s win in Dubbak, Huzurabad assembly bye polls and good show in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has raised the political temperature.

KCR’s sweet and sour relationship with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the political and financial issues, with Centre raising red flag on State seeking loans.

There is continued war of words between TRS leaders, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Bandi Sanjay’s frequent threat to send KCR to “Jail” for corruption has heated up the political environment in the State. TRS leader hit back at BJP for communalising the country and dividing the society in the name of religion to garner Hindu votes.

KCR, who will the longest serving CM soon and KTR assert the State is on the right track of progress and hit back at opposition charges. But the Opposition refuses to accept their argument.

Going by the wily Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to rope in ace election strategist Prashant Kishor to counter BJP and Congress, his third win in next assembly elections looks tough unless he does something extraordinary.

C R Gowri Shanker is as a seasoned political analyst based in Hyderabad.