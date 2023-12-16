Telangana: Central Tribal University to set up on 357 acres of land in Mulugu

Hyderabad: About 357 acres of land have been allotted to set up the ‘Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University’ in Mulugu district. On Saturday, December 15, a team led by vice-chancellor Prof. BJ Rao and registrar Dr Devesh Nigam of the University of Hyderabad conducted a site inspection near Gattamma Temple at Jakaram.

According to the officials, the state government has allotted 307 acres of land while an additional 50 acres was allotted from forest reserves.

The University of Hyderabad will oversee the construction and academic staffing of the central institute. With a budget of Rs 889.07 crore, it will focus on advancements and regional aspirations including tribal art, culture, customs, and technology.

The university will offer undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral courses across five schools incorporating 11 departments. Courses in B.A, BCA, MCA, MBA, BBA, and Masters in Tribal Culture Folklore have been planned.

The Parliament on December 13 passed the bill for the establishment of Central Tribal University in Telangana. Its main objective is to provide higher education and research facilities primarily to the tribal population.

The establishment of a central tribal university was obligatory under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The university has been named after Sammakka and Saralamma (also known as Sarakka) who are believed to be the manifestation of Adi Parashakti sent to protect tribal communities of Telangana.