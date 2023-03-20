Centre allots Rs 6612 cr for roads, bridge in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid budget sessions, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released a budget of Rupees 6612.44 crore for Telangana road and bridge development.

Among the projected, Rs 6612.44 crore sanctioned, Rs 535.09 crore has been set aside to extend the 25-kilometre section of NH-65 from LB Nagar to Malkapur into six lanes, according to state R&B officials. The hybrid cable suspension bridge across the Krishna River on NH-167-K has been alloted a construction budget of about Rs 500 crore. Rs 20 crore will used to widen the NH-930P from Gourell to Waliponda, a 4192 km stretch of road, into two lanes.

Also Read Telangana: Kishan Reddy urges KCR to expedite land acquisition of NH projects

Similarly, Rs 355.45 crore has been earmarked for expanding a 70-kilometer stretch of NH-765 between Medak and Siddipet, Rs 322.96 crore for widening the Kalwakurthy-Kolhapur part of NH-167K, Rs 278.28 crore for enlarging NH-161 between Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa, Rs 254 crore for upgrading 167-N to four lanes.

The ministry has allotted funds totaling Rs 248 crore for widening NH-765 between Siddipet and Elkathurthi to two lanes, Rs 229 crore for increasing the road between Medak and Yellareddy to two lanes, Rs 309 crore for extending NH-765-D between Yellareddy and Rudrapur, and Rs 273 crore for the Khammam-Kuravi portion of NH 365-A.

The development of NH 353-B in the Adilabad-Bela section has been allocated Rs 247 crore, and the development of NH 161-B from Nizampet to Bidar on the state boundary has been allocated Rs 200.20 crore.

35 ongoing road projects in the state are expected to cost a total of Rs 20,378 crore.

The development of NH 353-B in the Adilabad-Bela section has been allocated Rs 247 crore, and the development of NH 161-B from Nizampet to Bidar on the state boundary has been allocated Rs 200.20 crore. 35 ongoing road projects in the state are expected to cost a total of Rs 20,378 crore.