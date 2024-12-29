Telangana: Centre invites bid for northern section of RRR project

Hyderabad: The central government has initiated the process of constructing the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Telangana by inviting tenders for the project.

This ambitious infrastructure endeavour will be executed in five packages, with a total estimated cost of Rs 7,104.06 crores. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will oversee the construction, which is designed as a greenfield expressway featuring four lanes.

161.518 km of construction

The construction will span approximately 161.518 kilometres, starting from Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Tangadpally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The selected companies are required to complete the work within two years and will also be responsible for road maintenance for five years thereafter.

The government has opted for the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) method for this project, which allows for potential grants to be provided by the government.

DPR submitted to NHAI

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this northern section was submitted to NHAI by a consultancy firm last month, incorporating various recommendations and suggestions. Bids can be submitted until February 14, 2025, with the opening of bids scheduled for February 17.

Interested parties can access tender applications on the NHAI website. The project includes several key features: the contractor will manage all aspects of engineering works, procurement of materials, costs, and construction.

There is a possibility that the government may provide some funding in the form of grants. Funds invested in construction are expected to be recovered through toll collections over a period of 17 years. A total of 1,940 hectares of land is required for the project, with 94% of land acquisition already completed.

The road is designed to accommodate vehicles travelling at speeds up to 120 km/h and will include 11 interchanges and six rest areas along the route.

In contrast, consultancy firms have shown a lack of interest in the preparation of the DPR for the southern section of RRR. Despite extending the tender deadline twice—first until December 16 and then until December 27—no bids were submitted when tenders were opened recently.

Consequently, the government has decided to call for tenders again on December 30. Concerns have been raised about insufficient time and clarity regarding bill approvals during pre-bid meetings.

Moreover, it has been reported that the central government is likely to handle the construction of the southern section as well. Recently, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss this matter, who advised him to complete land acquisition before presenting a report.

R&B minister hails development

State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed optimism about the tender process for the northern section of RRR, stating that its approval marks a significant achievement within just one year of Congress’s governance in the state.

He noted that this milestone should be recorded as a historic moment in state history and emphasized that had previous administrations acted sooner on utility charges in 2017, much progress could have been made by now.