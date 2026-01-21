Telangana CEO calls for citizen-friendly access to voter registers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, on Wednesday, January 21, emphasised that easy and secure access to voter registers is crucial for electoral transparency.

Speaking at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM-2026) in Delhi, he said voters, political parties and civil society organisations depend on accurate and timely voter information to verify personal details and plan electoral activities.

The Telangana CEO said that several mechanisms adopted by election authorities, including online voter-lookup services, controlled-access kiosks and limited-detail voter lists, are designed to provide secure and user-friendly access to electoral data. He also noted that technology-enabled voter services have improved accuracy of electoral rolls and confidence.

Nearly 100 delegates from more than 70 countries participated.