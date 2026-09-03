Telangana CEO issued notice by BLO for name mismatch during SIR

The notice stated that an anomaly in the name, compared to the 2002 electoral roll, was found and that a document to clarify the same be submitted.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana CEO during a formal meeting or press conference, speaking into a microphone.
C Sudarshan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy was issued a notice by the BLO for a name mismatch during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Reddy told PTI on Thursday, September 3, that he was issued the notice a week ago, to which he replied on September 2.

The notice stated that an anomaly in the name, compared to the 2002 electoral roll, was found and that a document to clarify the same be submitted. Reddy added that he submitted his passport as the document for the clarification.

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Subhan Bakery

Following the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 17 as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the phase of issuing notices and disposal of Claims and Objections is currently underway in Telangana from August 17 to October 15.

The final roll will be published on October 19.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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