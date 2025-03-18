Telangana challenges UGC deemed university regulations in HC

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, has issued notices to the Union government’s higher education department and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding a writ petition filed by the Telangana government.

The petition challenges the UGC’s 2023 regulations that allegedly infringe upon the state’s authority in higher education matters, particularly concerning the establishment of deemed universities without state approval.

The Telangana government argues that these regulations undermine its jurisdiction by allowing deemed universities to be established and off-campus centres to operate without necessary state consent.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy emphasized that some institutions, which he described as resembling “mulgis” (small shops), are being granted deemed university status indiscriminately.

He raised concerns about the potential impact on students if these institutions were to close unexpectedly, stating that it is the state’s responsibility to safeguard students’ interests.

The court expressed scepticism regarding the implications of these regulations, questioning what would happen if the state rejects a university’s application within the stipulated 60 days.

Despite Section 20 of the Education Act mandating state oversight before allowing such institutions, the UGC maintains that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state is required.

Reddy cited incidents involving KL University, which faced allegations of fraud, to illustrate the UGC’s failure to regulate these institutions effectively.

He urged the court to consider staying these regulations, arguing they are inconsistent with maintaining quality in higher education.

The bench has requested responses from both the UGC and the central government within two weeks and has also issued notices to several deemed universities, including KL University and Malla Reddy University, among others.