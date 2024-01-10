Telangana: Charred remains of woman found in Moinabad village

Hyderabad: An unidentified charred body of a woman with nearly 90% burn injuries was found in a field by villagers in Moinabad village of Ranga Reddy district.

The incident came to light on Monday when villagers spotted the body while farming. They immediately informed the police who took the body for post mortem.

The body is beyond recognition. A half-burnt phone was recovered from the spot. Police are trying to extract any data regarding the victim.

Moinabad police have also circulated information to Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police stations to check if any missing complaint of a woman was lodged recently.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 204 (murder and tampering with the evidence) under the Indian Penal Code was registered. Further investigations are on.