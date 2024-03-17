Telangana: Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns from BRS ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) sitting MP from Chevella, Dr Ranjith Reddy announced his resignation from the party on Sunday, March 17, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls across the country.

This comes days after the party announced Kasani Gnaneshwar, a leader from the Mudhiraj community as its MP candidate from Chevella.

“I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to @BRSparty I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation,” he said in a post on X.

In his resignation letter addressed to BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, he expressed “heartfelt gratitude” for the opportunities provided by the party.

Also Read Telangana: BRS Warangal district prez Aroori Ramesh resigns from party

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable opportunity provided by the Party to address and resolve the crucial issues affecting the residents of the former Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad Districts. Your confidence in my abilities has empowered me to effectively serve the constituents of Chevella, my parliamentary constituency. I am sincerely thankful for your steadfast support throughout this journey. Unfortunately, due to the current political circumstances in the state of Telangana, I have come to the difficult decision to pursue an alternative path. It is with a heavy heart that I hereby submit my resignation from the BRS Party and relinquish my membership. I want to extend my deepest appreciation for the support and endorsement extended by the Party during my tenure,” he said.

I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to @BRSparty



I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of… pic.twitter.com/tCZ4N9Kbo8 — Dr Ranjith Reddy – BRS (@DrRanjithReddy) March 17, 2024

As the Lok Sabha polls come closer, dozens of important leaders across several constituencies are ditching the BRS primarily for a place in the Congress with many unhappy with the candidate selection process of the pink party for the LS polls.

With Reddy’s resignation, the toll of BRS sitting MPs quitting the party is at 5.

Previously, BB Patil from Zaheerabad, Venkatesh Neta from Peddapalli, Pasnuri Dayakar from Warangal and P Ramulu from Nagarkurnool resigned from the party.

Reports suggest that Reddy might soon join the list of BRS leaders joining the Congress.