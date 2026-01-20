Telangana Chief Electoral Officer welcomes Mexican delegation at IICDEM 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy, on Tuesday, January 20, welcomed the Mexican delegation at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM–2026) taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The CEO was accompanied by Additional CEO Vasan Venkateshwar Reddy and Special Deputy Collectors Chennaiah and Prasuna to receive Mexican election officials Marisa Arlene Cabral Porchas, Head of Mexico’s International Affairs Unit, and Norma Irene De la Cruz Magaña, the Electoral Councillor.

IICDEM 2026 is a three-day conference, organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from January 21 to 23. The programme includes 36 thematic working groups led by State and Union Territory Chief Electoral Officers, and will be attended by scholars of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), National Law Universities and the Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC).

It will also facilitate over 40 bilateral meetings with global Election Management Bodies.