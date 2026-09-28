Telangana Chief Justice among three recommended for SC elevation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is among the three recommended for elevation to the apex court by the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday, September 28.

The other two are Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

The recommendations will be processed according to the established procedure for the appointment of Supreme Court judges.

Before becoming the Telangana HC Chief Justice, Justice Singh was elevated to a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012 after practising before the Patna and Jharkhand High Courts.

He later served as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court before taking charge of the Telangana High Court in July 2025.

Justice Agarwal, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023. She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and was elevated to the Allahabad High Court in November 2011.

If elevated, she will have nearly five years before reaching the Supreme Court’s retirement age of 65.

Justice Upadhyaya has headed the Delhi High Court since January 2025, after serving as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from July 2023.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1991 and was elevated as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011.

Before his elevation, he served as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Standing Counsel.