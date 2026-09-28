Telangana Chief Justice among three recommended for SC elevation

The recommendations will be processed as per the established procedure for appointment of Supreme Court judges.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Telangana Chief Justice among three recommended for SC elevation, official portrait.
Telangana Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is among the three recommended for elevation to the apex court by the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday, September 28.

The other two are Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

The recommendations will be processed according to the established procedure for the appointment of Supreme Court judges.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Before becoming the Telangana HC Chief Justice, Justice Singh was elevated to a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012 after practising before the Patna and Jharkhand High Courts.

He later served as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court before taking charge of the Telangana High Court in July 2025.

Justice Agarwal, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023. She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and was elevated to the Allahabad High Court in November 2011.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

If elevated, she will have nearly five years before reaching the Supreme Court’s retirement age of 65.

Justice Upadhyaya has headed the Delhi High Court since January 2025, after serving as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from July 2023.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1991 and was elevated as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011.

Before his elevation, he served as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Standing Counsel.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button