Telangana Chief Secretary calls for joint Metro-RTC passes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Sunday, September 6, asked officials to introduce a joint pass for Metro Rail and the Telangana Road Transport Corporation buses in Hyderabad.

Jaju asked officials to ensure that monthly and daily passes are issued to commuters. He enquired about the current status of road widening works for the Old City Metro corridor. Officials explained the present stage of the tender process for appointing a general consultant.

The Chief Secretary directed that the expansion works in the 7.5 km Old City corridor be expedited and that the Metro project activities commence at the earliest.

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Officials from L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail and TGSRTC clarified that they are technically prepared to issue a joint pass for Metro and RTC passengers and have finalised arrangements for its implementation at any time.

Jaju asked that the joint fare structure be finalised quickly and the pass system implemented immediately.