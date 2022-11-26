Telangana: Chief Secretary directs officials to form new SHGs

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to form new self help groups (SHGs) with new members in Telangana.

As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a review meeting was held at BRKR Bhavan here on Friday on the performance of self help groups in the State.

The Chief Secretary said there are 64 lakh members of the existing 6,06,000 self-help groups in Telangana. Out of these, 4,30,785 groups are in rural areas and 1,76,623 groups in urban areas.

“Ensured to identify and form new groups immediately. All details of SHGs groups, members should be fully updated and also special identity cards with a QR code to be provided to all members of the groups,” Somesh Kumar said.

He requested the officials to take activities to improve the income among SHGs and said that there was a need to train the SHGs and all that steps should be taken to utilize the interest-free loan amounts received by the banks in the productive sectors.

The Chief Secretary said steps should be taken to increase the income of the self help group members by giving them special training in various fields.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Department, Raghunandan Rao, In-charge Secretary of Panchayat Raj Department, Lokesh Kumar GHMC Commissioner, Satyanarayana, Director of Municipal Administration, GHMC Additional Commissioner Shruti Ojha, SERP Director Y.N. Reddy, Srinidhi MD Vidyasagar and other officials present in this meeting.