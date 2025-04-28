Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari appointed MCR HRD vice chairperson

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, April 28, issued orders appointing senior IAS officer Santhi Kumari as vice chairperson, MCR HRD.

Santhi Kumari, serving as the chief secretary of Telangana, will attain superannuation on April 30. The orders were issued on Monday. The terms and conditions of her appointment will be issued separately, the government order stated.

The state government has appointed senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao as the new chief secretary of the state. Currently serving as special chief secretary of the finance and planning department, Ramakrishna is a 1991 batch officer and the third senior-most IAS officer in Telangana.