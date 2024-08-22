Telangana chief secretary unveils posters of clay Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: In a bid to create awareness about the environment during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival this year, Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) Chairman and Principal Secretary Santhi Kumari released posters of clay Ganesh idols at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Forest department Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, TSPCB Member Secretary Ravi, Chief Engineer Raghuram, and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhi Kumari said that idols made of Plaster of Paris and chemicals would pose a threat to the environment and emphasised the importance of switching to clay idols to protect the environment.

As part of the awareness programmes, the TSPCB will distribute one lakh clay Ganesh idols in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and 64,000 idols in 32 districts across the Telangana State, besides conducting large-scale awareness programmes.

Moreover, the TSPCB will display environmental posters on autorickshaws, conduct quiz programmes in schools and colleges and will provide training on clay idol-making to artisans. Similarly, officials will also take up a programme, displaying posters on autos, bus stops, and main city junctions, and screen short film audio clips on clay Ganesh idols. A painting competition will also be organised as part of the awareness programmes.